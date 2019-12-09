Global  

Students demand UW switch to clean energy

Students demand UW switch to clean energy

Students demand UW switch to clean energy

Students and community members are calling on UW-Madison leaders to commit to making clean energy changes.
Students demand UW switch to clean energy

D-o-j.

Students and community members are calling on uw- madison leaders to commit to making clean energy changes.

Sam kodzik - campus leaders for energy action now "we are on a 12 year clock.

Today is the day for our university as a flagship university to finally commit to doing something about it so we can stop being the lowest in the big 10 in terms of sustainability and actually making steps to be on the right side of the future."

Today on library mall, students rallied and signed petitions as part of a global day of action ... as world leaders gather for the u.n.

Climate change conference.

Local organizers are calling for chancellor rebecca blank and administrators to agree to power uw-




