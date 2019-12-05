Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Could Brain cancer Treatment In Dogs Help Humans?

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Could Brain cancer Treatment In Dogs Help Humans?

Could Brain cancer Treatment In Dogs Help Humans?

The new treatment in dogs just might lead to a treatment for humans with the same illness.

CBS News' Kiran Dhillon introduces us to one four-legged friend taking part in the study.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

philosoulfree

wuwei 無爲 @captainsacks Unfortunately we're talking brain cancer (hopefully younger minds could still be saved) here that sai… https://t.co/hFoizlLeMT 8 hours ago

Chris_Mckillop1

Christopher Mckillop @TorrensJonathan My mom has had pancreatic cancer for 7 years now. But I feel like this could be our last Christmas… https://t.co/sgF6dmNDMa 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trained or Not, Dogs Can Count [Video]Trained or Not, Dogs Can Count

I know you know your dog is very smart, but I think you’d be surprised at just how smart man’s best friend can be. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Researchers Experimenting With New Treatment For Dogs With Brain Cancer [Video]Researchers Experimenting With New Treatment For Dogs With Brain Cancer

The John Hopkins University researchers hope it will lead to treatments for people.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.