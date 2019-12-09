Badgers vs. Buckeyes: Head coaches discuss Big Ten Championship match-up

T-24 hours and counting until the badgers and buckeyes: the rematch.

The two teams did meet five weeks ago in columbus..

We all know how that ended - but this time, it's for the big ten crown..

Now we've got good news and bad news... we'll start with the good - jay wilson joins us live outside lucas oil stadium..

And a bit of not great news to start jay..

We start out with an injury update that's not great news for the badgers..

Wide receiver a.j.

Taylor won't play tomorrow..

He suffered a knee injury during the minnesota game and he's been ruled out for the big ten championship game.

Today in indianapolis, they brought out the very shiny big ten championship trophy and the two head coaches, paul chryst and ryan day had their photo op with it..

The two coaches have slightly different views of what tomorrow is all about.

((( paul chrys i always think and we think as a team you don't worry about where you're going to end up at the end of the year , you worry about playing the season and if you get the opportunity to earn to play more games, you're appreciative of that and this group has done that.

Ryan day: " we want to as we talked about accelerating to the finsh line which is the big ten championship game it's been a goal, it's been our board for a long time so it's all about being locked in , focusing on executing at a high level .

At a game like this, there's a lot of hype and a lot of hoopla when you come into the citynd they do a great job of that but really at the end of the day it's going to come down to execution and who does their job on the field and that's what the focus is on right now.

"))) ohio state is a 16 and a half point favorite in the game, and if the badgers are to pull an upset, they have to get running back jonathan taylor going... in his previous two games against the buckeyes, taylor has rushed for only 41 and 52 yards, including the one five weeks ago that ohio state won 38 to 7..

Melissa.