Pakistan's wonderfully 'psychedelic' public buses decorated by drivers

Footage, from Thursday (December 5), shows public busses in Pakistan covered in fantastical decorations and adorned with all sorts of ornaments, tassels and flags.

Truck Art is a tradition across the entire Indian subcontinent however the busses in Peshawar Pakistan are noted for being the most beautiful.

The owners of the busses often do the decorating and painting themselves.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The best part is, you can ride in them for less than 10 cents or free if you choose to ride on the roof!"