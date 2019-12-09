Hyundai - Delivery of cars to Atlético de Madrid

Hyundai, official sponsor of Atlético de Madrid, has made official delivery to the players of their club Hyundai Tucson Hybrids, in a spectacular act performed in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Both templates were headed by their respective captains Amanda Sampedro and Koke Resurrection.

All members of the Atlético de Madrid women's and men's team received a Tucson 48V N Line X Hybrid Engine Red color (red in honor of the club's color).

This sports SUV has the ECO environmental label, since the 48V system dramatically reduces CO2 emissions; so that players will be able to access the city center during pollution episodes and residential priority areas.