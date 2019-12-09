Jameis Winston throws for 456 yards, 4 touchdowns as the Buccaneers rally over Colts 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published Jameis Winston throws for 456 yards, 4 touchdowns as the Buccaneers rally over Colts Tampa Bay isn’t giving up on Jameis Winston or its season. The suddenly red-hot Buccaneers (6-7) will miss the playoffs for the 12th straight year despite rallying Sunday to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35 for their third consecutive victory and fourth in five games. Winston continued to state his case for keeping the starting quarterback job beyond 2019, overcoming another turnover-marred performance by throwing for 456 yards and four touchdowns including the-winner with 3:51 remaining. 0

