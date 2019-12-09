Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kiara Advani On SUCCESS Of Kabir Singh And Working With Akshay Kumar In GOOD NEWWZ

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:49s - Published < > Embed
Kiara Advani On SUCCESS Of Kabir Singh And Working With Akshay Kumar In GOOD NEWWZ

Kiara Advani On SUCCESS Of Kabir Singh And Working With Akshay Kumar In GOOD NEWWZ

Star Screen Awards Red Carpet 2019 | Kiara Advani at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2019 talks about the huge success of Kabir Singh and also shares her happiness on in Good Newwz.

Watch the video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShanaticGarafa

Rani Garafa RT @mewadiii: @Spotboye @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @aliaa08 @advani_kiara Even with Adult certificate kabir singh did 280 crs at the bo… 6 days ago

mewadiii

Shiv @Spotboye @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @aliaa08 @advani_kiara Even with Adult certificate kabir singh did 280 crs… https://t.co/wciDYDzutz 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.