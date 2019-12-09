Global  

This Day in History: Al Pacino Stars in 'Scarface'

December 9, 1983.

Directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, 'Scarface' opened on this day in the U.S. Screen legend Al Pacino played Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who becomes a Miami drug kingpin.

The film received mixed critical reviews, in large part because of its violence.

But audiences loved it.

'Scarface' has since taken on an iconic status.

According to Pacino, his portrayal of Tony Montana had been inspired in part by welterweight boxer Roberto Duran.

The film co-stared Robert Loggia, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Steven Bauer
