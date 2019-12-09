Ellie Boni scores 39 to lead University over St. Ignatius

Year let's go out to ferris high school for the annual dan fitzjerald memorial basketball....----a wild one between university and st.

Ignatius from san francisco....tyler mcliment hall gives the titans a 6 point lead in the third with the smooth jumper...29 points from her tonight-----but st ignatius took a lead....alyssa osbourne evens things up at 38 with the fastbreak layin.... -----the wildcats don't go away tonight...sabrina ma ...steal...going the other way...she had 27!----but we're talking about ellie bahn-eye tonight...she helps uhigh to a double overtime game..scoring a tournament record 39 points!

Titans by 3...and she is taking us out of here tonight...we'll see you after the break.