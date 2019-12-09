Global  

Ellie Boni scores 39 to lead University over St. Ignatius

Ellie Boni scores 39 to lead University over St. Ignatius
Ellie Boni scores 39 to lead University over St. Ignatius

Year let's go out to ferris high school for the annual dan fitzjerald memorial basketball....----a wild one between university and st.

Ignatius from san francisco....tyler mcliment hall gives the titans a 6 point lead in the third with the smooth jumper...29 points from her tonight-----but st ignatius took a lead....alyssa osbourne evens things up at 38 with the fastbreak layin.... -----the wildcats don't go away tonight...sabrina ma ...steal...going the other way...she had 27!----but we're talking about ellie bahn-eye tonight...she helps uhigh to a double overtime game..scoring a tournament record 39 points!

Titans by 3...and she is taking us out of here tonight...we'll see you after the break.




