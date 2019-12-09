Global  

House Democrat accuses Trump of violating oath of office

The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Monday accused him of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office.
In a statement kicking off a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives to weigh the evidence against Trump, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there was extensive proof of wrongdoing.

“The evidence shows that Donald J.

Trump, the president of the United States, has put himself before his country.

He has violated his most basic responsibilities to the people.

He has broken his oath,” Nadler said.

“I will honor mine.” The hearing on Monday is a key step before determining charges, known as articles of impeachment, that the full House is likely to vote on before Christmas.



