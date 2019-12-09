Willem Dafoe & Julianne Nicholson On 'Togo,' The Disney+ Film Based On A True Story

Starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, the Disney+ original movie, "Togo," is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo.



