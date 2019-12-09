Which British stars are nominated for Golden Globes?

The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe awards have been announced, with several British stars receiving recognition.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ricky Gervais On Returning To Host Golden Globes Ricky Gervais prepares to host the Golden Globe Awards for the fifth time and shares what fans can expect from the show. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:34Published 1 week ago Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list Brie Larson has won countless acting awards but she's really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published 2 weeks ago