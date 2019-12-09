Drake, Chance the Rapper and More Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Following the recent death of Juice WRLD, fellow celebrities have taken to social media to remember the 21-year-old rapper.

I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short, Drake, via Instagram.

He knows our hearts … Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it.

#legend, Chance the Rapper, via Instagram.

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld.

We share December 2nd as our arrival day.

Gone way too soon.

Life is precious, Action Bronson, via Twitter.

Bye brother, love u dawg..

Rip , Lil Yachty, via Instagram.

I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul.

I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were.

You had so much further to go, you were just getting started.

You’ll be missed Juice, Ellie Goulding, via Twitter.

Really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too ... a reminder that life can be over any moment ... be kind to one another, Zedd, via Twitter