The College Football Playoff Field Is Set.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon.

No.

1 LSU will play No.

4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

No.

2 Ohio State will play No.

3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Both semifinal games will take place on Dec.

28, while the national championship will be in New Orleans on Jan.

13.

LSU returned to the No.

1 spot in the rankings after defeating Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game.

Ohio State trailed Wisconsin 21-7 at halftime of the Big Ten championship, .

But the Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to win their third straight Big Ten title.

Clemson defeated Virginia 62-17 in the ACC championship game for their 28th straight win.

The Tigers will be making their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance.

Oklahoma defeated Baylor 30-23 in overtime to capture the Big 12 championship and the final playoff spot