4,000-Year-Old ‘Very Rare’ Human-Like Stones Found in Scotland 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:05s - Published 4,000-Year-Old ‘Very Rare’ Human-Like Stones Found in Scotland An Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology team unearthed the nine stones in Finstown, Scotland, which are thought to date back to about 2,000 BC. 0

