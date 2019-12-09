Bobbi Brown Chats About Her MasterClass On The Fundamentals Of Makeup

Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category.

At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry.

Brown's class offers an in-depth look at her beauty philosophy and the path she took to get there.

Through step-by-step makeup tutorials, Brown shows how to achieve a range of looks for different ages and skin tones and tips for enhancing one's natural beauty.