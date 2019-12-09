Global  

Joel Klatt Of FOX Sports Goes Over The NCAA Football Playoffs

Former record-setting University of Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt is FOX Sports’ lead college football game analyst.

He provides analysis leading up to and during the NFL Draft and serves as a play-play play announcer on FOX Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Open Championship.

Klatt joined BUILD to talk about NCAA Football Playoffs and more.
