Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michael Barrymore had no idea who Love Island's Maura is!

Video Credit: ODE - Duration: 04:08s - Published < > Embed
Michael Barrymore had no idea who Love Island's Maura is!

Michael Barrymore had no idea who Love Island's Maura is!

We fell in love with her and Curtis on this year's Love Island and now Maura Higgins is getting her skates on and competing on Dance On Ice!

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.