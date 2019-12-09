Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published Wallace Pushes Back on Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment Allegations ‘Far Broader’ Than Clinton Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr for downplaying the impeachment allegations against President Donald Trump, Monday, claiming that the charges are “not narrow, but far broader than the Clinton impeachment,” and “a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex.”