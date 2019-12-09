Port O'connor holds their 17th annual toy drive

Many volunteers gathered this afternoon at port o'connor as they brought toys into the port to fill up the trailers.

This is the 17th annual port o'connor toy drive where boats are coming in to drop off toys.

The community gathered at the port to drop off gifts for those children in need.

Throughout the year, people do raffles and hosts fundraisers to raise enough in order to be able to provide gifts for the children during christmas time "this is a tremendous help for the people that can't make ends meets on christmas and their kids still get to have a wonderful christmas."

"delivering these toys and making so many children happy is the most wonderful gift we feel like we can give in the world."

After all christmas is the time of giving.the port o'connor toy drive continues tomorrow as all the volunteers get to move the toys and get to them to the right children.

"people from the organizations come and they get their list of names and what the kids like and they go and they pick pot toys for them."

The toys will be distributed at the port o'connor community center.

In port o'connor im tania tchalikian for your hometown news.

