Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:12s - Published Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF Happy 103rd birthday Kirk Douglas! In celebration, we're looking back at our time spent with the legendary Hollywood star at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented his son Michael Douglas with the Excellence in Film award. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this