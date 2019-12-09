Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF

Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF

Happy 103rd birthday Kirk Douglas!

In celebration, we're looking back at our time spent with the legendary Hollywood star at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented his son Michael Douglas with the Excellence in Film award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.