Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Adorable Dog Drags Chair And Sits Close To Owner

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Adorable Dog Drags Chair And Sits Close To Owner

Adorable Dog Drags Chair And Sits Close To Owner

This dog was standing behind his owner who was working while sitting on his chair.

The dog put their front paws on one of the chairs that were lying nearby and dragged it slowly near to their owner.

Then they sat on the chair close to the owner while their owner continued working. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

louis_suffer

-Loui§uffeR- Adorable Dog Drags Chair And Sits Close To Owner - 1089731 https://t.co/tFNSwcYKBV via @YouTube 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.