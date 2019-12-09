Global  

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Directed by Jason Reitman starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts release date July 10, 2020
