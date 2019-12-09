bearcats lose to ferris state

Football team looking to avenge a loss from last year in the playoffs to the same team ferris state..and the bearcats had to go back up to big rapids michigan to try and get the job done..last year was in the second round of the playoffs..this year was in the quarter final..

Decent weather here in st.

Joe..but it was snowing with cold conditions up in big rapids..

First quarter.....bearcats defense making plays...travis russell with the quick screen to jevon shaw... but jerrell green fights off the block to force the fumble.

Bearcats recover ===== on the ensuing possession...quarterback braden wright trying to avoid the pressure...he's looking to throw.... but he's hit and fumbles.

Bulldogs recover as the teams trade turnovers there were five total turnovers between both teams in this game... the bearcats would only be down three nothing at the half..========== first drive of the second half though, the bulldogs finally break through-russell punches it in from 3 yards out.

Ferris state takes a 10-0 lead to the fourth now..and just over 3 minutes left to play, 'cats starting at their own 8 yard line.with a change at quarterback...it's jayden kowalski...he's scrambling but gets brought down in the endzone by austin edwards, he's the gene upshaw award winner as the d2 defensive lineman of the year.

That safety made it 18-3 ensuing bulldogs possession, marvin campbell runs it in from 32 yards out... bearcats lose for the second year in a row to ferris state 25-3..we heard from the team after the tough loss..

(sot rich wright/bearcat head coach:"there were just plays that could have been made out there that we didn't make and sometimes when an offense's confindense is shook you know it kind of spins and we could never get that explosive play or that big play.

We were close a couple of times but it just didn't come to flourishion, and when you're playing against a quality defense like there's you better sease your opportunities because they're not going to be a lot of them.") and taking a look at