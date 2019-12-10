STEM 12-8-19

Mississippi state university hosted the junior r-o-t-c stem day.... winning teams from jackson public schools came to state to present their research... our tyler hull was there.

Mississippi state's geoscience department hosted the annual stem day, stem stands for science technology engineering and mathematics this is part of a competition that started in jackson and made its way to mississippi state.

Students who are competing are hoping to go to biloxi next... the competition examined different aspects of the environment.

All of the research shown in the presentations was done by the students... the groups presented on soil, water pollution, volcanos, and climate change "my group presented on the various effects that global warming has on our planet, animals, and other systems and how if we continue to let this happen it can be detrimental in the long term" for some of the students this was more than just a chance to present their projects.

It was also a chance to have fun and get the crowd involved... "really as a teenager the best part was the dance part when we came in because i like to get people intrigued into our project not just talking about boring facts cause you can cause people to go to sleep so you want to get them into the project so they can learn and also have fun at the same time" teams also kept the audience engaged with interactive quizzes.

Tyler hull wcbi news in addition to the stem presentations, students worked together in break out sessions and visited with mississippi state researchers.