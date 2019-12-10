play of the week 12-8 10 pm

I've been longing to say this sunday after sunday.
The caru-show!
The lakers have plenty of star power..
With lebron and the "brow" but the highlight of the week came from none other than alex caruso.
Somebody put a body on him!
Danny green misses the three but caruso times it perfectly with the put-back slam.
My man's got a substitute teacher look going on but he can get up!
Caruso, with the flush -- that's your play of the week.
That's what's happening in sports, alexandra's got your hometown weather coming up when we get back.
K