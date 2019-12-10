Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

play of the week 12-8 10 pm

Video Credit: KAVU-TV Victoria, TX - Published < > Embed
play of the week 12-8 10 pmplay of the week
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

play of the week 12-8 10 pm

I've been longing to say this sunday after sunday.

The caru-show!

The lakers have plenty of star power..

With lebron and the "brow" but the highlight of the week came from none other than alex caruso.

Somebody put a body on him!

Danny green misses the three but caruso times it perfectly with the put-back slam.

My man's got a substitute teacher look going on but he can get up!

Caruso, with the flush -- that's your play of the week.

That's what's happening in sports, alexandra's got your hometown weather coming up when we get back.

K



Recent related news from verified sources

Pac 12 power rankings: Oregon and everybody else

The No. 4 Ducks have shown the most moxie in a top-heavy conference that begins league play this...
Seattle Times - Published

Conference races to heat up this week in the AP Top 25

The holidays gave teams a chance to recover, recharge and reset from the first two months of the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marvi14824223

marvi (Flipper) RT @Shehnaazbb13: I'm trying to dm @Shehnazgill123!! For not hype sidnaaz in the family week. Y'all please try to do the same!! Tell them t… 18 seconds ago

andy52424866

andy Yessir Pete carroll this week this play to our benefit https://t.co/pIsiR5jugJ 27 seconds ago

wolfnamedkoga

New Year New Koga It's literally going to take me a week just to update Modern Warfare so I can play it. 36 seconds ago

helenenothelen

Helene Elliott RT @Jack_A_Harris: McLellan confirmed Brown won’t play Saturday (he is scheduled to see another doctor tomorrow, and then potentially be a… 38 seconds ago

Jack_A_Harris

Jack Harris McLellan confirmed Brown won’t play Saturday (he is scheduled to see another doctor tomorrow, and then potentially… https://t.co/mC6SzpoRbS 53 seconds ago

Sylverbirch

Me @prizzotweet @peterdaou Myth indeed. Who works harder? The poor work multiple jobs, way more than 40 hrs/week, whi… https://t.co/hhmOzuyjPo 1 minute ago

otcmover

OTC мільйонер RT @stock_hacker: $TSPG not much of a pull back. Just keep on loading and with eyes on that .0028 Break out for new 52 week high.. Company… 1 minute ago

margaretannjac6

Jack RT @Squill_whispers: Listen to the ole cow lie her backside off, she knows good and week it wasn’t an internet video. Ambassador knew too m… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19 [Video]News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19

News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19

Credit: WKBTPublished

Gillette Precision Play: VVD's perfect pass [Video]Gillette Precision Play: VVD's perfect pass

Our Gillette Precision Play of the Week comes from Liverpool's talisman Virgil Van Dijk who split Wolves' resolute backline with this passlates which led to Sadio Mane's winning goal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.