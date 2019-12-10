Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Metro loses money when parking meters are removed for hotels

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 05:47s - Published < > Embed
Metro loses money when parking meters are removed for hotels

Metro loses money when parking meters are removed for hotels

A NewsChannel 5 investigation found Metro has ignored a law requiring valet companies to reimburse the city for lost revenue when parking meters are removed, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Metro loses money when parking meters are removed for hotels

HASN'T COLLECTED THE MONEYTHEY'RE OWED.GOOD EVENING.ONE PARKING METER CAN BRINGIN $6,000 A YEAR FOR THECITY OF NASHVILLE.BUT A NEWSCHANNEL 5INVESTIGATION DISCOVERED THECITY IS REMOVING PARKINGMETERS SO HOTELS CAN OPERATEFOR-PROFIT VALET STANDS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.