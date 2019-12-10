Harley Quinn Season 1 - Dr. Psycho 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published Harley Quinn Season 1 - Dr. Psycho Harley Quinn (DC Universe) "Dr. Psycho" Promo HD - Kaley Cuoco DC Universe series Determined to become one of the vaunted Legion of Doom, Harley attempts to make a big splash by crashing one of their criminal enterprises with the help of her BFF, Poison Ivy. 0

