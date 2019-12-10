Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A blanket of hazardous smoke chokes Sydney

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
A blanket of hazardous smoke chokes Sydney

A blanket of hazardous smoke chokes Sydney

Sydney again woke to another thick blanket of smoke on Tuesday (December 10), prompting warnings to avoid unnecessary exposure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A blanket of hazardous smoke chokes Sydney

HENRY- PLEASE USE 2001 AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/SMOKE Firefighters across Australia's east coast were bracing for a fresh wave of fires as temperatures across the country's most populous state were expected to soar.

More than 100 fires are ablaze in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states, many of which have been burning for several weeks - including a single blaze that stretches more than 60 km (37 miles) in a national park north of Sydney.

Conditions were set to worsen on Tuesday as temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and winds are expected to start picking up, stoking fears that fires could spread to more populated areas.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.