Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

People Judge Competence Based On Clothing Within Milliseconds: Study

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
People Judge Competence Based On Clothing Within Milliseconds: Study

People Judge Competence Based On Clothing Within Milliseconds: Study

Researchers revealed that people judge a person’s competence based on their clothing and can form those opinions in just milliseconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RicardoAbdoel

Ricardo A. Abdoel(®) RT @EntryLevelRebel: It really might be worth spending a bit more on your interview outfit https://t.co/smM2EBXcZL via @Inc 17 hours ago

EntryLevelRebel

Jessica Stillman It really might be worth spending a bit more on your interview outfit https://t.co/smM2EBXcZL via @Inc 21 hours ago

CardioimagenINC

Aloha Meave MD RT @EntryLevelRebel: Your clothes matter a shocking amount https://t.co/smM2EBXcZL via @Inc 1 day ago

nowayneophobic

Noway Neophobic "Jeremy" @2ndStreetMarvel @TheQuartering I absolutly don't know where you are comming from. He does very fair and thought t… https://t.co/Z2l7CW5z92 1 day ago

NorthridgeGroup

The Northridge Group .@Inc shares that people judge your competence based on your clothes in under 1 second. #FirstImpression… https://t.co/UJpDZq27r5 2 days ago

EntryLevelRebel

Jessica Stillman Your clothes matter a shocking amount https://t.co/smM2EBXcZL via @Inc 2 days ago

jad812

Joshua Davis I've always found it best to dress slightly better than would be expected of you. https://t.co/sPdYKKOjNp 2 days ago

MatthewLoosPE1

Matthew Loos, PE New Princeton Research: People Judge Your Competence Based on Your Clothes in Under 1 Second https://t.co/qJxfnhb7m2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.