Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAB is unconstitutional violates Article 14 TMC in Lok Sabha

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
CAB is unconstitutional violates Article 14 TMC in Lok SabhaCAB is unconstitutional violates Article 14 TMC in Lok Sabha
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ssballakrishnen

Swethaa RT @MVijay88: Nuts and bolts of why the CAB is unconstitutional. It violates Article 14, which applies to all people not just citizens- esp… 2 hours ago

bennishiroor

Raghavendra Swamy #CAB2019 is unconstitutional. clearly violates Article 15 of Constitution of India. 13 hours ago

Omijohnkhan

Omi.D.Great RT @MaleehaHashmey: @ImranKhanPTI Spot on, Prime Minister! This unconstitutional move VIOLATES Article 14 of Indian Constitution & is to TH… 19 hours ago

MrKhan75741771

Mr Khan @govindarokade @i_am_Anindita @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi Abeee... Citizenship amendment Bill. Tu konsa const… https://t.co/wkXiDEQEqF 23 hours ago

zohaasma

zohaasma RT @MaleehaHashmey: #Pakistan CONDEMNS this unconstitutional move by BJP-led Lok Sabha, that VIOLATES Article 14 of Indian Constitution & T… 1 day ago

narain_soumya

Soumya Narain RT @Aviyaan_S: @pawelverma2 @Desi_lanthadhis @iamsk_71 @Shehla_Rashid If this bill violates article 14 of our constitution then even reserv… 2 days ago

saurabhp151

Saurabh Pandey @surfing_here There are two terms, one is constitutional, let SC take a decision if it violates Article 14, if it d… https://t.co/WvyvkoY7Rb 2 days ago

Aviyaan_S

Aviyaan Srivastava @pawelverma2 @Desi_lanthadhis @iamsk_71 @Shehla_Rashid If this bill violates article 14 of our constitution then ev… https://t.co/Px8xxmxjOv 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.