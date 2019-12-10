Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blue Springs commission OKs housing development

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Blue Springs commission OKs housing developmentA developer wants to build 186 single-family homes west of Adams Dairy Parkway.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Blue Springs commission OKs housing development

DECEMBER 23RD.THE BLUE SPRINGSPLANNING COMMISSIONAPPROVES A PROPOSALTO BRING NEW HOMES TOTHE CITY.THE DEVELOPER WANTSTO BUILD 186 SINGLEFAMILY HOMES WEST OFADAMS DAIRY PARKWAYAND NORTH OF WYATTROAD.THEY WOULD PRIMARILYBE STARTER HOMES FORMILLENIALS AND SMALLFAMILIES.NEIGHBORS TELL 41ACTION NEWS THEYWORRY THE CITY ISGROWING TOO FAST - ANDTHE DEVELOPMENT COULDDRIVE DOWN PROPERTYVALU




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.