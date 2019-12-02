How to avoid a cyber scam

Many countries are moving towards cashless payment systems. In India too, the trend is picking up.

Cards, online banking, digital wallets and other digital payment systems are quite popular.

But this also puts users at risk, as cybercriminals target unsuspecting consumers with different kinds of financial frauds.

From ATM fraud to social engineering – where someone tries to extract personal information like a password from you – cyber scams are everywhere.

How can you avoid becoming prey to one?

#WorklifeIndia asks how you can protect your money in the digital age.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Subimal Bhattacharjee, cybersecurity policy consultant; Puneet Bhasin, advocate and cyber law expert; Trishneet Arora, ethical hacker, CEO – TAC Security Solutions