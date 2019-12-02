Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to avoid a cyber scam

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 05:39s - Published < > Embed
How to avoid a cyber scam

How to avoid a cyber scam

Many countries are moving towards cashless payment systems. In India too, the trend is picking up.

Cards, online banking, digital wallets and other digital payment systems are quite popular.

But this also puts users at risk, as cybercriminals target unsuspecting consumers with different kinds of financial frauds.

From ATM fraud to social engineering – where someone tries to extract personal information like a password from you – cyber scams are everywhere.

How can you avoid becoming prey to one?

#WorklifeIndia asks how you can protect your money in the digital age.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Subimal Bhattacharjee, cybersecurity policy consultant; Puneet Bhasin, advocate and cyber law expert; Trishneet Arora, ethical hacker, CEO – TAC Security Solutions
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nepal arrests 122 Chinese over suspected cyber scam

Nepal arrests 122 Chinese over suspected cyber scamKathmandu (AFP) Dec 25, 2019 More than 100 Chinese nationals in Nepal on tourist visas have been...
Energy Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TDNews_Canada

TD News Canada RT @CdnBankers: Protect yourself online in the New Year (and every year) ⚠️🛡️ You don’t have to be an expert to guard against #cyber threat… 23 hours ago

FirstmarkCU

Firstmark CU Stay cyber safe in the new year by 1) strengthening passwords, 2) avoid oversharing on social media and 3) managing… https://t.co/gy6w2z9ZmE 3 days ago

CdnBankers

Canadian Bankers Association Protect yourself online in the New Year (and every year) ⚠️🛡️ You don’t have to be an expert to guard against… https://t.co/BhPGFZ6DXF 3 days ago

LonharnishWG_

Lon harnish Cyber security experts say you should avoid oversharing and maintain strong passwords if you want to keep your onli… https://t.co/MnbvwyADtu 3 days ago

italovoso

Italo Voso Cyber security experts say you should avoid oversharing and maintain strong passwords if you want to keep your onli… https://t.co/iTMVZej8fR 4 days ago

SeabrookFG

The Seabrook Financial Group Cyber security experts say you should avoid oversharing and maintain strong passwords if you want to keep your onli… https://t.co/iXauSErPVT 1 week ago

CyberNgo

CyberNGO New Cyber Scam Alert: Users getting emails saying "Your website registration at risk. Pay fees to avoid privatisati… https://t.co/6WK5VhxJKJ 1 week ago

AGIowa

IA Attorney General Beware of knockoffs while shopping online. Here's how: https://t.co/8HyvRnJUxh 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Online Thieves Aim To Score During Busy Cyber Monday [Video]Online Thieves Aim To Score During Busy Cyber Monday

Kiet Do reports on ways online shoppers can stay safe from thieves on Cyber Monday (12-2-22019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

How to protect yourself while you're shopping for Cyber Monday deals [Video]How to protect yourself while you're shopping for Cyber Monday deals

There are lots of appetizing deals on gadgets on Cyber Monday, but how can you make sure you protect yourself from a scam? Reporter Adriana Mendez has some tips.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.