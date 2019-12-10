No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner failed to sell at auction on Monday, though two of her other dresses went for above their estimated prices. Tamara Lindstrom has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this