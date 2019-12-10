Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire

Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine met in Paris to try and reach peace over east Ukraine, where 13,000 people have died in fighting since 2014.

Caroline Malone reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire

Groundbreaking peace talks gave some hope for a resolution over conflict in east Ukraine.

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine met for nine hours in Paris on Monday- -brokered by the German Chancellor and French President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a new commitment to a ceasefire and a prisoner swap.

(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT, VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY: "....the participating countries agreed to facilitate the mutual exchange of imprisoned people before December 31, 2019 under the principle 'all for all'." But the status of east Ukraine - parts of which are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists - remains unresolved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to give the Donbass region a special status.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING: "The process of achieving a ceasefire needs to be synchronised with the implementation of political reforms in Ukraine ... this means introducing changes to the country's constitution." Since 2014, fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia rebels has left 13,000 people dead in the region.

Sporadic violence continues despite a 2015 peace deal.

This Paris summit brought Putin and Zelenskiy together for the first time since the Ukrainian leader was elected on a promise to resolve the conflict.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) FRENCH PRESIDENT, EMMANUEL MACRON, SAYING: "The fact that we are side by side today in Paris is in itself an important outcome in many ways, a credible relaunch that hasn't been achieved before considering the absence of concrete progress for several years." And the leaders have agreed to work towards another round of talks within four months.'' However, divisions over the fate of east Ukraine still remain.



Recent related news from verified sources

Russia says to sign five-year gas transit deal with Ukraine - RIA

Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz will sign a new five-year agreement on transit of Russian gas...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •OilPrice.comReuters


Russia, Ukraine, EU agree 'in principle' on new gas deal: EU official

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, after hours-long talks on Thursday, agreed in principle...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayOilPrice.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea [Video]Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea

Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:38Published

Putin, Zelenskyy agree to Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap at summit [Video]Putin, Zelenskyy agree to Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap at summit

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine held nine hours of talks in a Paris summit brokered by France and Germany.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.