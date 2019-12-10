Ananya Panday looks stunning in yellow outfit 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:49s - Published Ananya Panday looks stunning in yellow outfit Actress Ananya Panday attended launch event of Fastrack perfumes in Mumbai on Monday. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a bright yellow bodycon outfit. She paired the dress with orange heels. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this