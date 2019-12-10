Hancock County accident claims three lives

Low- - - - a deadly weekend on south - mississippi roads, claiming - lives in three south mississipp- counties, including one in- hancock county.

- three texas residents were- killed in a single vehicle- accident- late friday night.- mississippi highway patrol- identified them as arturo - delagarza, alfredo arjona and - alejandro almeida.- - - - the two others in the car,- agustin arjona and allison- yharra have both been seriously- injured.- it happened friday at 10:30 p-m- ...at the 5 mile marker of- interstate ten in hancock - county.

- according to the mississippi- highway patrol, a 2007 white- ford- 500 ... left the roadway and- entered the center median,- ultimately colliding with a - tree.

- two of the passengers were-