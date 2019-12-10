Global  

10 True Champions of Human Rights (Human Rights Day)

10 True Champions of Human Rights.

There have always been individuals around the world who chose to fight fiercely for peace and progress.

In honor of Human Rights Day, here are ten true champions who dedicated their lives to helping others.

1.

Nelson Mandela.

2.

Eleanor Roosevelt.

3.

César Chávez.

4.

Muhammad Yunus.

5.

Martin Luther King Jr. .

6.

Desmond Tutu.

7.

Oscar Arias.

8.

Mahatma Gandhi.

9.

José Ramos-Horta.

10.

Harriet Tubman
