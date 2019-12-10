Srk, Katrina and Jahnvi other celebs dazzle at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List Red Carpet 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published Srk, Katrina and Jahnvi other celebs dazzle at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List Red Carpet Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019, held its first edition on Monday in Mumbai. The event was attended by the biggest names from the films and fashion industry including power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Falguni and Shane peacock and others. 0

