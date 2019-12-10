Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Srk, Katrina and Jahnvi other celebs dazzle at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List Red Carpet

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Srk, Katrina and Jahnvi other celebs dazzle at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List Red Carpet

Srk, Katrina and Jahnvi other celebs dazzle at Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List Red Carpet

Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: Power List 2019, held its first edition on Monday in Mumbai.

The event was attended by the biggest names from the films and fashion industry including power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Falguni and Shane peacock and others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.