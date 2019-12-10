Global  

Scarborough: AG Barr Should Be Disbarred And Possibly Durham After Their Responses To IG Report

Scarborough: AG Barr Should Be Disbarred And Possibly Durham After Their Responses To IG Report

Scarborough: &quot;We know Barr will do anything for Donald Trump.

He&apos;s his Roy Cohn, he&apos;s his hack,&quot; the host said Tuesday morning on his show.

&quot;He&apos;s already committed perjury before Congress, I&apos;m surprised somebody hasn&apos;t moved to disbar him.

Cause he really should be disbarred.&quot;

