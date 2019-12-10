Scarborough: AG Barr Should Be Disbarred And Possibly Durham After Their Responses To IG Report

Scarborough: "We know Barr will do anything for Donald Trump.

He's his Roy Cohn, he's his hack," the host said Tuesday morning on his show.

"He's already committed perjury before Congress, I'm surprised somebody hasn't moved to disbar him.

Cause he really should be disbarred."