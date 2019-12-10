Global  

WILDFIRES IN AUSTRALIA

The united states is joining the effort to fight the massive wildfires in australia.

Aerial footage captures the scope of the fires burning in new south wales.

As of saturday (12/7) fire official sa?

95 fires are burnin?

With half*yet to be contained.

Crews have come from new zealand and canada to help battle the fires and a team from the united states arrived over the weekend.

"we're delighted to welcome the united states team to our ranks for the next month.

We've got nearly 2,000 people deployed into the field and 20 people might seem insignificant, but the people that are assembled behind me are specialists in their field and they'll be augmenting and supporting our incident management team and very specialist roles of managing aviation, managing our operations and managing our planning."

Firefighters are hoping to get a jump on the fires with easing conditions before temperatures soar later this week.




