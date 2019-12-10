Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

Car people hang out.
We now turn over to a local community bank celebrating its "150"-year stretch!
I'm talking about "the terre haute savings bank"!
"bank employees" and "customers" celebrated the impressive milestone together today!
"the bank" opened in 18-69.
Currently "8"-branch locations serve its customers "in vigo" and "clay counties" as a part of this accomplishment..
Over the last week..
"the bank" surprised "5 local not-for-profit organizations with "1"-thousand dollar donations.
"congratulations terre haute savings bank"!
