Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Local bank celebrates its 150th birthdayLocal bank celebrates its 150th birthday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

Car people hang out.

And from businesses starting their journeys today..

We now turn over to a local community bank celebrating its "150"-year stretch!

I'm talking about "the terre haute savings bank"!

"bank employees" and "customers" celebrated the impressive milestone together today!

"the bank" opened in 18-69.

Currently "8"-branch locations serve its customers "in vigo" and "clay counties" as a part of this accomplishment..

Over the last week..

"the bank" surprised "5 local not-for-profit organizations with "1"-thousand dollar donations.

"congratulations terre haute savings bank"!

Here's to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.