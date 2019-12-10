Global  

"The Inheritance" Star Andrew Burnap Speaks On The Broadway Play

'The Inheritance' Star Andrew Burnap Speaks On The Broadway Play

"The Inheritance" Star Andrew Burnap Speaks On The Broadway Play

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby (Andrew Burnap) are 30-somethings on the cusp of an engagement.

They then meet an older man haunted by the past and a younger man hungry for a future.

The lives of three generations interlink and collide with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M.

Forster’s masterpiece "Howards End," "The Inheritance" asks how much we owe those who lived before us and questions the role we must play for future generations.
