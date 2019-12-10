Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

Global  

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #10 analyst pick.

Cisco Systems also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #149 spot out of 500.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 1.4%.




