Daily Dividend Report: ENB, PNR, JJSF, CSCO, SRE

Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

The declared dividend represents a 9.8 percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-fifth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

Pentair announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 6 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend rate (from $0.18 per share to $0.19 per share) and that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020.

2020 will mark the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

J & J Snack Foods announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.575 per share of its common stock payable on January 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2019.

The cash dividend of $.575 per share represents an increase of 15% from the previous quarterly dividend rate of $.50 per share.

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on January 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2020.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share was paid on October 23, 2019.

Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Today, the Sempra Energy board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9675 per share of common stock.

The common stock dividend is payable Jan.

15, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.

30, 2019.