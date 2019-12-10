Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Auditions

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Auditions

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Auditions

Check out the official "Auditions" spot for Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and Emma Thompson!

Release Date: January 17, 2020 Dolittle is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Stephen Gaghan and written by Gaghan and Thomas Shepherd.

It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting, primarily The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character, alongside Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in live action roles; the voice cast includes John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OnCinemaHead

On Cinema Family 🍿 @exhaustd_squirt Too early to tell without Depp as Dolittle which would have made this a bankable 5 bagger although… https://t.co/3Bu3pagVKv 1 hour ago

football_LM10

макарошик ⎊ 🎄 RT @TeamDowney1965: New localized fantasy poster with Robert Downey Jr., "The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle." The premiere in the Russia… 7 hours ago

TyWomack11

True to self Mack So they killed iron Man off so that Robert Downey Jr can go play Dolittle with animals 🤦🏾‍♂️ 13 hours ago

shannenxquake

shannen.s RT @downeysduckling: Robert Downey Jr teaching Ellen Degeneres how to speak with a Welsh accent like Doctor Dolittle. https://t.co/BF6FfM9P… 15 hours ago

TeamDowney1965

Team Downey 🌲🎁🎅 New localized fantasy poster with Robert Downey Jr., "The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle." The premiere in the Ru… https://t.co/pdxMhJxVtH 18 hours ago

ramonsoyan

Day-Lay If y’all are fine with Robert Downey jr playing Dolittle, then I don’t wanna hear jack about Halle playing Ariel ever again 20 hours ago

Hannah_K1

Han.k They made a new Dr Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. why 3 days ago

miketweeting22

Mike Sweeting Also I feel like the movie Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr is getting slept on 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Dolittle' Trailer 2 [Video]'Dolittle' Trailer 2

Dolittle Trailer 2 - Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature's most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Dolittle movie (2020) - Auditions with Robert Downey Jr. [Video]Dolittle movie (2020) - Auditions with Robert Downey Jr.

Dolittle movie (2020) - Auditions - Plot synopsis: Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature's most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.