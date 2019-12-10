Rodrigo Santoro On His Role In The Hulu Action-Drama, "Reprisal"

She's coming to collect.

Hulu's "Reprisal" is a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.

Rodrigo Santoro ("Love Actually") plays Joel, the de-facto leader of The Banished Brawlers who is trying to maintain order in a lawless world while raising his young daughter.