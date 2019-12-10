Global  

Jake Gyllenhaal On Bringing 'Sunday In The Park With George' To London

Jake Gyllenhaal On Bringing 'Sunday In The Park With George' To London

Jake Gyllenhaal On Bringing 'Sunday In The Park With George' To London

Co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford talk bringing Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Sunday in the Park with George" to London's West End in summer 2020.
