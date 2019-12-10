Naughty Boy helps Simon Cowell on X Factor: The Band 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published Naughty Boy helps Simon Cowell on X Factor: The Band Award-winning music producer Naughty Boy is helping Simon Cowell to find a new pop group on 'X Factor: The Band'. 0

