'Illegal dirty Mexicans': White woman in Houston goes on racist tirade against Hispanic American family and threatens to call IC

On a road trip stop in Houston, Texas, an American family of Hispanic descent is subject to racial abuse from a white woman on Tuesday (December 9).

The woman verbally attacked the family calling them "Illegal dirty Mexicans," as seen in the video.

The woman continued to threaten the family saying she will call U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement on them.

The filmer continued to remain calm as she explained she is not illegal.

"This woman walks in and as soon as she noticed we were not white she started attacking us verbally," the filmer said.

"On her way out she started threatening us with calling ICE on us, that’s why I pulled out my passport, which shows I am an American Citizen."