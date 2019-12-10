Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Illegal dirty Mexicans': White woman in Houston goes on racist tirade against Hispanic American family and threatens to call IC

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
'Illegal dirty Mexicans': White woman in Houston goes on racist tirade against Hispanic American family and threatens to call IC

'Illegal dirty Mexicans': White woman in Houston goes on racist tirade against Hispanic American family and threatens to call IC

On a road trip stop in Houston, Texas, an American family of Hispanic descent is subject to racial abuse from a white woman on Tuesday (December 9).

The woman verbally attacked the family calling them "Illegal dirty Mexicans," as seen in the video.

The woman continued to threaten the family saying she will call U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement on them.

The filmer continued to remain calm as she explained she is not illegal.

"This woman walks in and as soon as she noticed we were not white she started attacking us verbally," the filmer said.

"On her way out she started threatening us with calling ICE on us, that’s why I pulled out my passport, which shows I am an American Citizen."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessicatorre_s

Jessica Torres RT @KerrrryC: Here's an article detailing what happened. https://t.co/BBpH4IL3kD 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Racist woman attacks Hispanic family: 'You're a f—ing filthy, dirty Mexican!' [Video]Racist woman attacks Hispanic family: 'You're a f—ing filthy, dirty Mexican!'

A woman at a rest stop in Houston, Texas, unleashed an ugly tirade on a Hispanic family on a road trip. During the racially charged run-in, the harasser held up her middle finger and said, "Adios!" in..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.